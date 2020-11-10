Trump supporters continue flying Trump flags

Cars and trucks filled with loyal Trump supporters and proud Americans formed an impromptu flag parade in Pratt on Sunday afternoon, traveling down main throughfairs through town.

"There were roughly 15-20 vehicles involved and it was an entirely peaceful supportive event," said City of Pratt Police Chief Nate Humble. "We even had some law officers turn on their lights and sirens as part of the parade at Lemon Park."

The cavalcade of flag-flying supporters took a route down the length of First Street from the Highway 61 junction with U.S. 54/400 and then turned right on North Main to make a loop that came back around down First Street and then left on South Main going west to Lemon Park.

There were mostly Trump election flags flying, but some flags were in support of police and law enforcement, Greenback boosters and almost all vehicles were flying an American flag of some sort.

"There was nothing wrong with people flying their flags and celebrating their freedoms and choices," Humble said. "I'm sure it was a sight to see."