Dogs keep some customers coming back for more at Cathy's Closet

Payton Woody

Pratt Tribune

An unusual feature helps to run a local store. Cathy’s Closet is a thrift store located in Pratt, Kansas, but when customers walk in the door, they are likely to see two dogs, Festus and Aspin, owned by Cathy Abbott.

With the desire to “Start a new career and to work independently” Cathy said, she started by opening her own business in 2012.

She rented out a previously owned business to start, but now owns her building at 322 S. Main St, Pratt, Kans. At first, she only had around 700 consignors, but now her business attracts about 3,500 consignors bringing items to sell.

She provides high quality, low priced clothing, slightly used furniture, and antiques. Festus and Aspin lounge around the shop all day, helping Abbott go about her day. Abbott said she loves relationships she forms with coworkers and how people love to come in and visit her pups.

One of her biggest rewards about her business was proving to herself and others that she could in fact run and own a business, successfully.

“A lot of people told me I couldn’t do it,” Abbott said.

One of her biggest challenges, on the other hand, is to make sure enough product is being sold to cover demand and the ability to cover bills while being affordable and surviving these times.

COVID-19 unfortunately made Abbott close her store down for five weeks.

“Bills kept coming even when business was on lockdown and now elderly people are afraid to come out in public,” she said.

She depends on an active elderly customer base.

Working alongside Abbott is Assistant Manager, Stefanie App. These two make a great team for the business. App has been working at Cathy’s Closet for a year and a half and said she enjoys it very much.

App said what she loves most about her job is her boss, and the connection they have while working together, and the relationships built with customers.

App and Abbott said they have a very good bond, and they say working in the store with everyone is like a family bond. These two women do a very good job at what they do. The thrift store is very organized and even has a set up for fall. Customers will find lots of things to shop for in Cathy’s Closet.

And the two dogs keep it interesting inside the store, always looking for a friendly face.