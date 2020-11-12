Pratt pastor runs to support missions

Fran Brownell

Pratt Tribune

Running has become a passion for Pratt Friends Church Pastor Mike Neifert since the morning he laced up his new running shoes 10 years ago and discovered his zeal for the freedom he felt as daily cares slipped away and his spirit became one with God’s creation.

“I love the freedom I feel when I run, so it was natural for me to support ‘Running for Missions’ fundraising activities to benefit our missionaries in India and Nepal,” said Neifert whose personal fundraising goal for 2020 was $1,000, which he reports with enthusiasm has been tallied at over $1,100 with Mid -American Region proceeds surpassing the goal of $10,000.

“For a long time I’ve had a lot of love for missions and so when I have an opportunity to use ability I have, I find joy in that,” Neifert said.

It was in the pitch-black early morning hours of Friday, November 6, that Neifert accepted the 2020 fluorescent relay baton from David Frazier of Miami , OK and ran the third leg of the 2020 fund-raising relay, which originated at Barclay College in Haviland, passed through Pratt and wound through country roads to the finish line at Evangelical Friends Church-Mid America field office in west Wichita 16 hour and 22 minutes hours and 10 runners later.

Outfitted in running gear with lighted headband, Niefert ran the third leg of the relay, carrying the lighted baton from the western outskirts of Pratt at the corner of West River Road and First Street, running east through Pratt, proceeding to the corner of NE 10th Street and NE 70th Avenue where he passed off the baton to Allen and Grace Kirkpatrick from Friendswood, TX , the fourth set of ten runners.

Neifert said he received the baton from Frazier, starting the third leg of the relay at 5:45 a.m. and handed the baton off to the Kirkpatricks 10 miles and one hour, 13 minutes and nine seconds later.

It’s been since 2010, Neifert said, that he has merged his passion for running with his passion for missions into fundraising events in support of Friends missionaries serving in India and Nepal.

“We help with educational expenses,” Niefert said. “We feel connected to our missionaries as we pray for them.”

Last July Neifert created a 2020 Facebook fundraiser, seeking $1,000 for missions in lieu of gifts for this 54th birthday.

“For my birthday this year, I'm asking for donations to Evangelical Friends Church-Mid America for our annual Run for Missions which funds the work of Evangelical Friends Mission.,” Neifert posted. “I've chosen this nonprofit because their mission means a lot to me, and I'm running 10 miles as part of a 100-mile relay team. I hope you'll consider contributing as a way to celebrate with me. Every little bit will help me reach my goal of $1,000 raised by November 6.”

Neifert said that “Running for Missions” relay participants are escorted by a van and a cadre of team supporters, including pacers who run alongside to emtrants to keep them on pace and also to assure the runners are kept hydrated.”

“Pacers also provide help in case of emergencies,” said Neifert, who later in the day paced two other runners in the relay.

Alongside his pastoring responsibilities, Neifert is also head cross-country track coach at Skyline High School, where he has been part of the coaching team for seven years.