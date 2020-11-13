Four players from Skyline volleyball earn all-league honors

Hannah Brown

Pratt Tribune

The Skyline High School Lady T-Birds volleyball team had quite the season, winning sub-state and placing fourth at the state tournament. It was no suprise that when the Heart of the Plains All-League and Honorable Mention lists were released last week, four T-Birds made the rankings, named for their efforts this year.

“It felt pretty good to receive an honorable mention,” said Baylee Lauffer, SHS junior. “I really think our team deserves every bit of what we have accomplished this season. It would feel even better to repeat it next year.”

Lauffer, Kenleigh Nation (senior), and Kady Anschutz (sophomore) were other Lady Thunderbirds who received Honorable Mention honors. Presli Harts, a sophomore outside hitter for Skyline, was named to the All-League Team. Harts has been a leader for the T-Birds through the season and that was shown in the HOPL list. Harts also made the Kansas Volleyball Association Class 1A Division 1 State All-Tournament Team. This list is comprised by the KVA and only 12 athletes are picked each year.

“It was definitely pretty exciting to get all-league my sophomore year because my mom got all-league and all-state when she was in high school so I’m pretty happy to be walking in her footsteps,” said Harts.

The Lady T-Birds will look to continue their success next year, while returning three of their four all-league players in Lauffer, Anschutz, and Harts.