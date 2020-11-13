Veterinary service offers many types of animal care

Beau Gilpin

Pratt Tribune

In spite of current world coronavirus circumstances, South Fork Veterinary has managed to still help out Pratt’s pet population. They offer curbside pickup and they maintain their relationship and communication with their customers outside.

The client can call the office at South Fork, then an employee visits with the client about the pet and what is planned for the appointment. Next, the animal goes inside for the appointment while the client waits until the pet is brought back out. At curbside, the vet then visits with the client.

South Fork employees enjoy helping all pets and animals, whether it’s a cat getting its nails cut or a cow giving birth to a calf. Many other animal services are offered as well. They do dentals on small and large animals, some oral surgeries, and ultra sounds.

Owners Shan and Shelly Hullman started the business in June of 1990.

“I enjoy working here because there are no two days the same,” said Shelly Hullman. “I love being able to see the bond and relationships between humans and their animals. Pets can make a difference in our lives.”

Hullman said South Fork Veterinary has been a business for long enough that they have sadly had to see some of their patients’ pets grow up and say good-by when their life span comes to an end.

Recently, South Fork opened a new satellite office in St. John. In addition, the Hullmans are in the works of building upon the business.

“We are currently in the works of expanding and always open to expand if the opportunity arises,” Hullman said.