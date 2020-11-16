Kiowa County churches, schools cancel events for safety

Hannah Brown

Kiowa County Signal

The Mullinville United Methodist Church has made the difficult decision to postpone two big events the congregation puts on, the annual Hunter’s Dinner and the 35th Annual God’s Acre Auction, due to COVID-19.

“The church made the decision to postpone these two important events out of concern for the safety of workers, as well as those who might choose to attend,” said Mark Fillmore, Pastor at MUMC. “It was not an easy decision, but with the sudden rise in the number of COVID-19 cases in the area, we feel it was the right one for us to make.”

Kiowa County COVID-19 cases have been on a sharp rise since September, with large increases happening in October. Pastor Fillmore says the church is hopeful to put these events on the Spring.

Fillmore says that these events provide a substantial portion of the churchs budget for the year.

“Not holding these events could present a serious blow to our ministry efforts,” said Fillmore. “For those who desire to continue their support of the ministries of the church, they may do so in care of The Mullinville United Methodist Church.”

To support the church during this uncertain time, donations can be sent to PO Box 108, Mullinville, Kansas, 67109.

Other events that have been canceled recently due to a spike in COVID-19 included Veterans Day Assemblies at both Haviland Grade School and Kiowa County Schools.

“We asked teachers to devote lessons, where appropriate, in their classrooms,” said KCHS Principal Travis Powell. "We need to keep large groups from congregating as in the past for special programs."

Haviland Friends Church has adjusted the times of Faith Weaver Friends, their PreK-5th grade program as well as junior high and high school youth group. Instead of a longer program with a meal for students, the time has been shortened to just one hour, 4:30-5:30 with no meal. Junior High and High School students will have 90 minutes in a combined program in the church’s sanctuary.

As cases continue to rise, Kerri Ulrich, Kiowa County Health Department Administrator, encourages everyone to wash their hands often, wear a mask, and practice social distancing.