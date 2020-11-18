Changes announced for community Thanksgiving Day meal

Like many communities, Pratt Thanksgiving Day plans have changed because of the surge of positive COVID-19 cases in the area. There will still be turkey, dressing, potatoes and gravy, green beans, sweet potatoes, cranberries and pumpkin pie for a community dinner on November 26, 2020, but this year it will only be available for pickup or delivery. No dining in.

"We have a group of volunteers who will be cooking," said Tiffany Ailstock, RSVP director and Thanksgiving Day Dinner coordinator. "The meals will be hot and ready, but they must be picked up at the Pratt Community Center this year. That's the biggest change, we have moved this from the Municipal Building to the Community Center. And there will be no dining in."

Ailstock said she strongly encouraged anyone who plans to pick up Thanksgiving Day dinners, or have them delivered in the city of Pratt, to call her at (620) 672-7811, to place an order before November 26 so that the volunteers can make sure to prepare enough food.

"We won't turn anyone away if they haven't ordered ahead, but we sure don't want to run out of food," Ailstock said.

Those who place an order for one or more meals will be asked to pick up on a last-name, letter schedule.

"We are going to have two pick-up times, with those names ending A-L coming through at 10:45 a.m., and those ending M-Z coming to pick up their meals starting at 11:45 a.m.," Ailstock said.

The sectioned pick up times are planned to alleviate parking lot congestion, and hopefully keep people from waiting too long to get their food.

"We will be serving out both the east and west doors of the community center, so it should go pretty fast," Ailstock said. "We ask people to stay in their cars and as they pull up we will bring out their orders."

Ailstock said free-will donations will be accepted to cover the cost of the Thanksgiving dinners, but there is no set price.

"This is just an annual event we love to do for our community," she said.