Pratt cheerleaders win spirit and performance awards at Hays

Ruby Howell

Pratt Tribune

The PHS Greenback Cheer team competed earlier this month in the Midwest Kansas Cheer and Dance Showcase at TMP High School in Hays, KS.

For the past three years, the Greenbacks have attended the KSHSAA Game Day State Competition, which is regularly held in Topeka, KS. However, due to COVID-19, the competition was held virtually, and the team opted to do this competition instead.

Head Cheer Coach Melissa Rector also said that TMP also had additional COVID-19 precautions, including cleaning mats after each team had used them, giving each team their own room and section to sit, and having everyone wear masks unless performing.

The Greenbacks came home with the award for Best Spirit, and Best Overall Cheer Performance. The team was led by senior co-captains, Maggie Haas and Sterling Rector. Others that competed include: Kayla Espino (sr), Rafe Donnenwerth (sr.), Eli Staats (sr.), Kami Theis (sr.), Kierra Messick (jr.), Airam Fernandez (soph), Kena Sterling (soph), and Jadyn Thompson (soph). The team had a busy day, performing a band chant, cheer and the school song, Loyalty.

“I am most proud of our team being able to adjust in spite of losing 4 team members to COVID quarantines the week of the performance,” Rector said, “Each time we lost a teammate, new formations had to be made which required girls to learn different timing, positions, etc. Our squad handled it wonderfully and picked up the changes so our performance looked like that is how we had practiced it the entire time!”