Truck show designates donation for Pratt-area students

South Central Community Foundation Executive Director Holly Rooks was excited to receive $2,000 last week from the Hot and Cold Big Rig Truck Show held in October 2020, in Pratt.

“We are so thankful to be selected as a recipient of these dollars,” said Rooks. “We plan to use this grant to benefit students in need at USD 382 and USD 438.”

Taking part in the donation ceremony were representatives of the Southwest Truck Parts family, Debbie Polok, Courtney Landis and Katie Hellman. They presented the donation check to Rooks fto support students in area schools.

For more information about the Foundation or the different areas we fund, please contact the office at (620) 672.7929 or ed@sccfks.org.