Preschool classes to combine, hybrid options for education possible at Skyline

Hannah Brown

Pratt Tribune

The Skyline Board of Education met for their regular monthly meeting on November 9, 2020. Board members, administration, and a teacher met with some being in person while others joined via Zoom.

After the agenas was approved, the board heard reports from Superintendent Becca Flowers, building reports from both Diane House and Herb McPherson, Principals, and a report on learning and networking opportunities.

In Old Business, roof update bids are due November 20. Superintendent Flowers gave a report on the current COVID-19 numbers and what would happen if a hybrid learning situation would occur. Rick Shriver, board member, was recently elected as a Pratt County Commissioner. This means he has to resign from the school board by December 31, 2020. The board will appoint someone to fill his vacancy at a later date.

The three-year-old and four-year-old preschool program at Skyline will see changes this school year and beyond as the three-year-old afternoon preschool class will be dissolved starting Monday, November 30.

Students who occupy the afternoon class will move into the morning three year old session with Mrs. Burgardt or join Mrs. Hammond’s four-year-old class in the afternoon.

In the future, these two classes will be morphed into one class.

Board members along with members of the administration and business manager Dave Schmidt moved into executive session. The board extended their first session by seven minutes to finish discussion.

The board opened the regular meeting back up at 8:30 p.m. At this time the board moved to accept the resignation of food service worker Starla Davidson, effective November 20. Following that acceptance, the board hired a replacement in Jaimee Browning.

The meeting was adjourned shortly after, with plans to meet for the regular board of education meeting on December 14 at 7:30 p.m. Zoom options will be available, as will in-person attendance, depending on the virus.