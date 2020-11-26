Local Kansans answer the question, what are you thankful for?

Ruby Howell, Hannah Brown and Larry Fenwick

Pratt Tribune

Editor's Note: No doubt 2020 has already been a year to remember, but in keeping with the season of Thanksgiving, Pratt Tribune reporter Ruby Howell asked several area citizens "on the street" what they were thankful for this year. Here at the Pratt Tribune we are thankful for our subscribers, readers and advertisers, and wish everyone a very Happy Thanksgiving.

What are you thankful for?

Debbie Withers: “I’m thankful for my family, friends, my new sewing machine, and having lots of fabric."

Madeline Drake: "I’m thankful for the wonderful opportunities that this crazy year has given me and the lessons I've learned throughout the challenges.”

Kylee Hopkins: “I am thankful for our school administration and our teachers who are working so hard to keep us in school! Even during all the craziness, they do their best to show us they care!”

Vicki Howell: “I am very thankful for my family and friends and waking up to a new day each and every morning.”

Rod Prosser

Rod Prosser lives in Greensburg with his wife Laura. Together they have had a year full of firsts for their family.

“Well I think first and foremost I’m thankful for my family's health. We have been most fortunate. As we have been in employment. We all have worked through all of this,” said Rod. “I’m thankful for Heidee’s completion of law school and passing the bar. I’m so thankful that Laura and I are proud grandparents of Paisley Jean.”

Prosser says being a grandpa makes being over 50 more bearable. The Prosser’s also welcomed a healthy litter of Golden Retriever puppies.

Linda Kendall

Linda Kendall is a long time resident of Mullinville where she lives with her husband, Paul. Together they publish the Merchant’s Directory. Linda says all her family is doing fine.

“[I am] thankful for faith, family, and good health,” said Linda.

Family and good health are a common thing for people to mention as the country navigates the COVID-19 pandemic.

Myles Mitchell

For Myles Mitchell, a 4th grader at Kiowa County Schools, his list is all about people.

“My family. They care for me and I care for them. I’m thankful for my friends because they are nice to me. I’m also thankful for my teachers at my school. My teachers make learning fun,” said Mitchell. “I guess I’m thankful for all the people in my life.”

Jeanie Ross

Like many across the country, Jeanie Ross feels that 2020 has been a difficult and unexpected year. Ross knows how easy it would be to focus on all the things we have lost such as vacations, expectations, events we had planned, strain on relationships, or even the upheaval of our day to day lives.

“We can focus on all the things that are out of our control. However, during this year that many feel is the worst year of their lives, I have chosen to focus on the blessing,” said Ross. “I am thankful for a time that is less busy and hectic. The time for long walks with my husband, all the movie nights with my teenage son, having my college daughters home more than in the past, as a family we are so much closer.”

Ross has spent her extra time reflecting on what relationships she needs to invest more in. During this season of life, she has focused on being more diligent about making an effort to show people she cares about them instead of just saying she does.

“I am ending 2020 being so very thankful for what I have gained and not what I have lost with the realization that this is just a season, and that God is still God and is not shaken during this season,” said Ross.

Although all of the problems of the world won’t magically disappear on January 1, 2021, it will be nice to move on from 2020. It has been a year packed full of every emotion imaginable. There is always good things to focus on and be thankful for.

Seth Filbert: Family has been number one for us these last few crazy months. We are most thankful this year for being part of two small close knit communities. The sense of family reaches far beyond our home, and for that we are forever thankful.

Crystal Lamb: I like many will agree this has been quite the year, but that does not change how I feel during this season of giving thanks. I am thankful for my daughter that the Lord has blessed us with after many years of waiting. I am thankful for my hard working husband. I am thankful for my health. But most of all I am thankful for the Lord and all he has provided for me!

Ned Oak: I’m thankful for my family most of all. Getting to spend time with my wife, kids, and grandkids. Watching them develop as they grow. I’m thankful for my friends. Getting to spend time with them. I’m thankful to have food on the table and a roof over our heads. I’m thankful to live in the greatest country in the world. We take a lot for granted and we should all just slow down once in awhile and think about and enjoy what we have. It may not be there tomorrow.

Haleigh and Gentry Wood: I am thankful I have a determined little girl who inspires me daily to be a better person and a positive example for her to follow.