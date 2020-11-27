Hope Closet open to provide clothing and other necessities free of charge

Fran Brownell

Pratt Tribune

Hope Closet is a Pratt community resource to be thankful for, not only Thanksgiving week, but year-round.

Located upstairs at First Christian Church, 123 North Ninnescah, Hope Closet is a resource available to area residents since August 2019 under the leadership of Anita Twiner and Anita Mills.

“Our Sunday school class had been helping provide personal hygiene items as an outreach and extended that outreach last year when we realized that there was no longer a clothing bank in Pratt,” Twiner said.

As they began searching for a location, Twiner said they found one that was made to order.

“Our pastor Mike McGovney told us he had a couple of rooms he wanted us to see,” Twiner said. “They were right in the church and already had rack and cubbies. They were just perfect.”

Their goal, Twiner said, was for Hope Closet to be open before school started in fall 2019.

“We made it!” Twiner said “Since then, we’ve served over 250 people,”

Donations keep the Hope Closet racks filled with apparel from infants to great-grannies and all generations between.

“It’s a blessing that we’ve received so much from community,” Twiner said.

In addition to apparel, Hope Closet also has some household items, including sheets, blankets and towels.

Everything is donated with the exception of undergarments, which are purchased new.

This year South Central Community Foundation awarded an $1,160 grant to Hope Closet.

“Clothing is such a basic necessity for our communities,” said SCCF Executive Director Holly Rooks. “We cannot thank the Hope Closet enough for what they do to fulfill this need.”

Community donations are what spells success for Hope Closet, Twiner said. Gifts are tax-deductible, based on Hope Closet’s status as a 501c.3 organization.

Although not officially affiliated with Hope Center at 314 South Main Street, headed by Pam Ford as director, Twiner said they have a good working relationship.

Clothing donations are welcome, with Twiner requesting apparel be in good condition with no rips or stains.

Hope Closet is open Tuesdays, 6 to 8 p.m. and Wednesday from 1 to 3 p.m. for shopping or making donations. Access to the Hope Closet entrance is located off the in alley in the 100 block of North Ninnescah.