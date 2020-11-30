Busy B Bakery handles pandemic with ease

Sterling Rector

Pratt Tribune

After working out of her home for eight years, Brandie Cupples decided to open the Busy B Bakery in January of 2020 at the corner of Jackson and Third streets in Pratt.

Cupples was a stay-at-home mom for a long time. She was baking cakes out of her home for birthdays and weddings but found she needed a bigger space.

Knowing she wanted to be her own boss to take off for football games and other school-related activities, without needing to ask permission, she decided to open a bakery.

Cupples successfully opened the Busy B Bakery, located on the first floor of the Parish Hotel, and has been thriving ever since.

“Time management has been my biggest challenge,” she said. “There’s a lot to do and I just feel like my days are getting shorter.”

The COVID-19 pandemic caused problems for many businesses, but luckily for Cupples, the need for fresh-baked was essential for many.

“When it first happened, we closed down for a couple of weeks. Then we started offering curbside and a little bit of delivery when I was able to, which helped,” Cupples said. “People were still able to come in because it isn’t like a sit-down restaurant and I don’t have tons of people. They were still able to come in and see what I had. They could call and Facebook has helped me too. It slowed down a little, but then it picked right back up.”

Cupples said she did not apply for a loan offered by the government for small businesses to get through the economic desert caused by the coronavirus.

“I figured that we’re small enough and new enough that if we were going to make it, we were going to make it,” she said. “If not, then so be it. I left those loans for the bigger companies who needed it more for their employees, since I don’t have any.”

Cupples said that if another stay-at-home order were to occur, she would be able to handle it with ease.

“I’d still plan on doing what I do,” she said. “I do a lot of special orders for birthdays and weddings. So, even if we had to shut down and I wasn’t able to be open, I could still make cakes and deliver them to people’s houses.”

Cupples makes and serves baked goods, beverages, soups and wraps for lunch.

“I also cut cakes and pie, which a lot of places here in town don’t have pie by the slice or the whole pie. I find that people really enjoy that,” she said.

Planning to franchise out her business in about ten years, Cupples is putting her whole heart into running this bakery. She can be reached on Facebook and by phone at 620-770-4094. Her hours are Tuesday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

She said her biggest reward is seeing people happy and enjoying the business through Covid.

“The reward to me is knowing that I have opened a successful business and it’s doing well enough to handle a pandemic,” she said.