City of Pratt receives paving donation for Green Sports Complex parking lot

Fran Brownell

Pratt Tribune

An anonymous donation of $140,000 to the City of Pratt has paved the way for parking lot improvements at the Green Sports Complex at the southeast corner of Sixth Street and Fincham. City Manager Bruce Pinkall updated Pratt city commissioners with details at their regular Monday meeting, November 16.

The full contingent of commissioners – Zach Deeds, Jason Leslie, Don Peters, Doug Meyer and Mayor Gary Schmidt –were in attendance, along with Commissioners-Elect Jeanette Siemens and Kyle Farmer, who will take office in January when Meyer’s and Leslie’s terms expire and who were congratulated and welcomed by Schmidt.

“It’s an exciting opportunity, I believe,” Pinkall said of the paving project, telling commissioners that Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks & Tourism Director Linda Lanterman encouraged the city to pursue the project because the agency’s grant to the city has not yet been totally closed.

Based on time constraints to get the paving completed, commissioners unanimously approved a single-source bid by APAC-Kansas, Inc., Hutchinson, in the amount of $390,269.

“Because of the weather, timing is an issue,” Pinkall said of the request for single-source bid approval.

Pinkall also said that in past street projects, APAC has consistently been a low bidder, recommending the bid be awarded as presented.

Pinkall said the project will provide for more organized parking and that the city street department crews can do much of the prep and dirt work. The paving is expected to be completed this calendar year.

The cost to the city will be approximately $45,000 to $50,000, some of which can be in-kind services, Pinkall said, responding to questions raised by Commissioner Peters.

“It would be very difficult to do it without the donation,” City Finance Director Diana Garten said.

The project will also enhance the appearance of the sports complex as well as being functional, Pinkall said.

“I think we’ll be amazed,” Pinkall said. “A lot of people had fingers in this process and I appreciate them.”

Questioned about the single-source bid, City Attorney Regina Probst said Pinkall was acting within his authority, but added it was always her preference to have open bidding.

Public Works Director Russ Rambat said he expected the paving could be completed in two to three days, noting weather would be a factor.

Commissioners unanimously approved the project as presented.

In other business, commissioners:

* approved a bid of $57,150.00 by Power Testing and Energization, Inc., Overland Park, to install and set up boiler controls in City Power Plant Number 1 on West 10th Street, as presented by Director of Electric Utilities Jamie Huber.

* approved 2021 agreements with Probst and Municipal Judge Rob Eisenhauer and Public Defender Hannah Brass to renew the Senior Citizens Organization Lease Agreement for city property at 619 North Main Street.