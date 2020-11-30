Scholars bowl coaches and students remain dedicated to season

Ruby Howell

Pratt Tribune

At Pratt High School, students and staff are dedicated to make sure their scholar’s bowl team gets to compete and have a season. So far, the season has got very well for the Greenbacks, for both varsity and junior varsity. Varsity has competed in two tournaments so far, one being in person, and the other held virtually. The tournament that was held in person was hosted by Lyons High School, and the Greenbacks ended up with a third place finish.

The junior varsity team has had a spectacular season, according to coach Kyle Farmer. Unfortunately, this year, due to a shortage of meets to attend, the JV season ended last Saturday. Nonetheless, the JV team was able to compete at three tournaments, taking home first place in all of them. Head Coach Kyle Farmer is very proud of his team, and wishes the JV season didn’t end so soon.

“I am just excited for our JV and how they as a team have worked together in every tournament and are trying to make sure they are successful,” Farmer said. “I couldn't be more proud of our JV squad. I just wish there were more tournaments for them, since the season ended for them on Saturday... but they went out with a victory.”

Even though the JV season has drawn to a close, the varsity season faces a possible change. The Kansas State High School Activities Association (KSHSAA) will vote this month about whether or not to make all scholar’s bowl tournaments be held virtually.

Farmer said he hopes to hold the Pratt Invitational in person, but is dedicated to make sure his team has a season. The Varsity has competed in one virtual meet, which was hosted by Wichita West, last week.

“At first I was nervous on how the tournament was going to be structured, plus internet connection," Farmer said. "However, I was impressed how the tournament went and I'm not worried about the future of scholars bowl tournaments going virtual. For our Pratt Varsity meet, which will be hosted on Thursday, December 10, I am hoping that it is in person, however if KSHSAA votes on scholars' bowl going virtual, we will reevaluate what we need to do on the virtual side, to make sure our students still have a tournament to compete in.”