10 deaths reported in Pratt County from coronavirus

There are now 10 COVID-19 deaths recorded in Pratt County, according to updates provided Monday by Kansas Department of Health and Environment officials. That is a sobering number, especially when paired with 500 positive cases of the coronavirus in the county as of Nov. 30, 2020.

“We actually have only 52 active cases, that is down from where we were in the 70s last week,” said Pratt County Health Department Administrator Darcie Van Der Vyver. “But those numbers are only the laboratory confirmed ones; there may be many more positive presumptives that we just don’t have test results for, exposure is still happening.”

In the state of Kansas there were 1,560 COVID-19 tabbed deaths and 157,446 positive cases on Monday.

“It is still important to wear masks, socially distance, use hand sanitizer and stay away from large groups,” Van Der Vyver said. “If you have been notified as a close contact, please follow quarantine orders for the full length of time as outlined by KDHE to help stop virus spread.”