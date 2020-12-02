Scarecrow cake wins library decorating contest

Ruby Howell

Pratt Tribune

The Pratt Public Library held a first-ever, cake decorating contest in November, with Ashley Hemple of Pratt winning first prize.

Originally, the library was going to hold a cake baking competition last April, but those plans fell through due to COVID-19. The contest was then switched to be judged on decorting only, so that it could be held completely remotely.

Amongst the entries there were many unique and beautifully decorated cakes, according to contest organizer and library activities director Deresse McAbee.

She said the decorators were incentivized by being in the running for $100, $75, or $25 in Chamber Bucks for the top three places, respectively.

Hempel won first place with her scarecrow cake. In second place was Karin Skiles with her beehive cake, and in third place was Taylor Walker with a Pikachu cake.

There will be another in-person contest at the library in the future, this time focusing on the actual baking of the cake. McAbee said that the event is tentatively planned for this coming April. The event will have different categories to be judged on, decorating being one of them.

“Our belief is that those who participated in this online only event will be excited to do more come Spring,” McAbee said. “So, be on the lookout for the next competition.”

The library also has several other programs and events taking place. These include Children's BINGO, Read for Charity and Adopt-a-Senior.

Coming up: Zoom Paint Night, and Books & Dames book discussion series.