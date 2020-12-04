Kids club wrestlers working hard, hoping for the best

Ruby Howell

Pratt Tribune

The Pratt Wrestling Club’s (PWC) season last year ended on a low note, when the State Tournament was cancelled due to COVID-19 the day before they were to compete. However, the Club is back this season and ready to wrestle their way through this season, despite the challenges. The PWC is a wrestling club for kids ages 5 to 14. Their season ranges from November to March. Cullan Wilson, President of the PWC and an assistant coach, said that numbers were down in enrollment this year due to the pandemic, with only 32 wrestlers on the roster.

“The great thing about wrestling is it teaches them responsibility, self discipline, accountability, mental toughness, self reliance, and being a teammate,” Wilson said.

The PWC has been practicing for three weeks, all the while taking extra safety precautions to keep everyone safe. Those include wearing masks upon entering and exiting, and having temp checks and hand sanitizing before and after practice. The Club has also opted to not take any first time wrestlers this year that are under the age of 6. Due to schools not allowing many events on their property, the tournaments are scarce and somewhat difficult to find and schedule.

In spite of these challenges, all 32 wrestlers and their coaches are working hard to make this season one full of wrestling. The Club’s first tournament is set for Dec. 13th in Hill City. There will be a ratio of 1 coach per two wrestlers which will keep attendance low.

“Daniel Prater, our head coach, is looking forward to having the 32 wrestlers we have to expand on their wrestling skills, especially the younger kids we have that are really working hard to get better,” Wilson said, “The wrestlers are already working hard this year.”