Winding roads lead here for Hudson

Fran Brownell

Pratt Tribune

Realtor Henry Hudson launched Winding Roads Real Estate at 119 East Third Street last August, giving it the name he said reflects the path leading to the successful sale or purchase of a home or other real estate.

“It’s seldom a straight shot when it comes to buying or selling real estate,” said Hudson who has a 15-year track record in the regional real estate market. “For both buyers and sellers, there’s twists and turns that it’s my goal as a realtor to help clients negotiate to a successful close.”

Hudson, who makes his home in Medicine Lodge, said his experience has taught him that every real estate transaction is different and interesting in its own way.

Yet, each successful transaction has its rewards for both seller and buyer, Hudson said.

As a realtor, Hudson said his services help sellers to price their properties realistically and he also helps sellers in negotiating counter offers and arranging for inspections.

When representing buyers, Hudson said he uses his knowledge to look for properties that match prospective buyers’ needs and also to diligently protect buyers’ best interests.

As a member of Multiple Listing Service, Hudson said he is able to represent buyers of homes listed by other MLS real estate members and other MLS realtors are able to represent buyers of his listings.

Currently the Pratt housing market is fairly typical, despite COVID, Hudson said.

“I’m optimistic,” said Hudson.

“If the vaccine actually works, people can get back to something of more semi-normal,” Hudson said. “But, if the virus gets worse, it’ll slow down.”

Hudson said he has no regrets about his decision to establish Winding Roads.

“I was ready to branch out and be my own boss,” Hudson said. “I haven’t seen any downside yet.”

Approaching his sixth decade of life, Hudson said he is ready for the challenge and grateful for the rapport he’s established with clients who look to him for his expertise and enthusiasm for the Pratt area real estate market.

“I’m ready to help with the sale or purchase of homes, farms, ranches or hunting property,” Hudson said.

Hudson may be contacted by phone 620-933-6581 or online through Winding Roads Real Estate Facebook site or website: www.windingroadsrealestate.com.