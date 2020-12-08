Greenback boys defeat Larned 61-53 in opener Friday

Ruby Howell

Pratt Tribune

The Pratt High boys basketball team started their 2020-21 basketball campaign off with a victory against Larned last Friday. The final score of the night was Pratt-61, Larned-53.

Head Coach Chris Battin said the Greenbacks played well as a team for their first game of the season. Starting off with a strong win is always a good thing, he said.

“We had some guys step up and knock down some big shots from both the three-point line as well as inside,” Battin said. “Defensively we were able to use some turnovers to our advantage and fuel some of our offense.”

Battin also said that the team will really focus on doing a better job getting rebounds, as they gave up several offensive rebounds, which won’t work out for the Greenbacks in future games.

The Greenbacks play this week in the Cheney tournament.

Remember, due to KSHSAA rules, Pratt High School is not allowing spectators to sporting events, so make sure to check with players and coaches to see about spectator rules at Cheney and other schools where the Greenbacks will be competing.

Online options for viewing are usually provided.