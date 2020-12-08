Health report: Haviland family deals with lingering effects of COVID-19

Hannah Brown

Kiowa County Signal

Tricia Oren of Haviland is still fighting off some symptoms of COVID-19 nearly two months after being exposed.

“Our family was exposed on October 4 and all of us started showing symptoms on October 10,” said Oren.

Tricia along with her husband Ryan, son Kaden, and daughter Cindy make up the family of four who all tested positive for the virus. Tricia had a headache, sore throat, cough, extreme fatigue, and lost her sense of taste and smell. Oren said she never had a fever like most people with Coronavirus seem to have.

Tricia is the only one who continues to see side effects though. Oren says there are no lingering issues for her husband or their kids, but she is still struggling to properly taste and smell, even after six weeks of being symptom free of the other issues.

“There are several scents/flavors that I can’t smell or taste at all and others have drastically changed for me,” said Oren. “Things I used to love smelling or eating are disgusting now and other things are now enjoyable.”

Even more peculiar are the phantom smells that Oren has encountered. Cigarette smoke, burnt popcorn, anhydrous, and bubblegum are four smells that Tricia has been smelling when the item isn’t actually there.

“It is such a weird experience! I have joined a support group on Facebook and it gives me hope that I will one day smell and taste properly again,” said Oren.

According to the CDC, there have been 13,142,997 confirmed cases in the U.S. with 1,114,930 new cases in the last seven days. 265,166 Americans have lost their life due to COVID-19. Kansas is currently seeing record highs in new cases each day. according to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment. There are currently 12 active cases in Kiowa County, with 106 individuals recovering from COVID-19. For the latest information in Kiowa County, visit the Kiowa County KS COVID-19 Facebook page.