Pratt girls take tough loss after battling injuries and foul trouble against Larned

Ruby Howell

Pratt Tribune

The Lady Greenbacks lost their first game of the season last Friday against Larned. The final score was Pratt-38, Larned-42. This game was not the best way to start out the season, with Lexi Walker, (jr.) sustaining an injury, and three players fouling out all early in the fourth quarter. This left younger, less experienced players to try and hold on to the one-point lead the Lady Greenbacks had. Unfortunately, they were not able to hold it. Head Coach Dustin Hildebrand said that the team overall wasn’t consistently making shots.

“We had a 7 point lead at half and were doing well just we were shooting a low percentage,” Hildebrand said, “The 3rd quarter they outscored us 17-9 and took the lead going into the 4th quarter. They really kept looking to attack the inside and we didn’t do a good job of keeping their posts from getting position as well as their guards got drives into the lane. That quarter was what really hurt us.”

Walker had the lead of Greenback points with 13, and Gabby Gatlin (so.) was close behind with 9 points. Marleigh Bates, (so.) led with rebounds with 16 boards, and Sian Helfrich (sr.) had 14 boards. The Lady Greenbacks play this week in the Cheney tournament.

Remember, Pratt High School is not allowing spectators to sporting events, so make sure to check with players and coaches to see about spectators rules at Cheney.