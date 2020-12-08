Get tickets now for Pratt Lions Club December 23 raffle and win a side of beef

Jennifer Stultz

Pratt Tribune

Pratt Lions Club members have placed new eyeglasses collection boxes at several locations around Pratt as they continue their mission to assist those with vision needs. Also towards that endeavor, members of the Pratt Lions Club have secured donations from many local businesses that will be part of the annual raffle, set to take place this year at noon on December 23 at The Front Porch.

"We have so greatly appreciated the support this community gives for the Pratt Lions Club philanthropic projects," said club president Andy Lee. "Even this year, with COVID-19 going on, so many businesses have stepped up and donated over and beyond even what they did last year. We are so humbled and so happy to be able to share this with others in our community."

The grand prize for the 2020 Lions Club raffle is again a side of beef donated by Pratt Feeders, along with Xtra Factors and T & W Meats. A long list of additional prizes that will be won by ticket holders are available from Lions Club members, as well as at Cathy's Closet at 322 S. Main, where tickets may be purchased for the drawing.

"We are again selling tickets for $1 each or 6 for $5," said Lee. "It's a little bit harder to get the tickets spread around because of safety restrictions, but we will do whatever it takes to get tickets to those who wish to purchase."

Lee can be reached for tickets by text or call at (218) 770-5378, or by email at leeandy969@gmail.com.

"I will personally, and safely, deliver tickets to anyone who doesn't feel like they want to get out and about to pick tickets up because of the coronavirus," Lee said. "Our businesses have been so generous, and everyone loves this raffle because there are so many winners. All of the money raised goes directly toward financing eye checkups and appointments at our local opticians. Those who need this type of assistance need only apply at the Hope Center, and those applications are then forwarded to the club for approval."

The Lions Club also picks up good, used eyeglasses and donates them to the larger state and national organizational program for reconditioning and reuse.

"Last year our little club donated over 2,000 pairs of used eyeglasses on that were collected here in Pratt," Lee said. "We are well on our way to reaching those numbers again. It's great to be part of an organization that can turn these throw-aways into something that really helps others.

Pratt Lions Club member Harold Stultz said new eyeglasses collection boxes are being placed at the following location: Blades Hair Studio, Pratt Regional Medical Center (east entrance), Maydew Thibault Optometry, the Hope Center, Signature Style Salon and at the Pratt Community Center.

Additional Lions Club members to contact for glasses drop off or raffle tickets include Grady Stultz at Stanion Electric, Denis Rasmussen, Garey West, Jennifer Stultz at the Pratt Tribune, Bill and Darlene Proctor at Parkwood Village, Harold Stultz and Andy Lee at Scoular Energy.