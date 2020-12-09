Greenback boys grapple it out for second in home tournament

Ruby Howell

Pratt Tribune

At the Dodge City dual last Thursday, the Greenback boys lost 15-42. However, they turned things around at their home tournament last Saturday, finishing as runners-up by only 8 points.

Head Coach Tate Thompson said that overall, his team performed well in both outings. During the home tournament, the Greenbacks brought home 11 medals within the 13 weight classes they filled.

Dalton Weber (jr.) avenged a loss from last year’s Regionals and came out on top to secure his first championship in the 113 lb. class.

Devon Weber (sr.) and two-time State Champion faced off against another two-time State Champion from Andale in the 126 lb. weight class. Weber lost in a close 5-3 decision.

“There are some easy adjustments to make on our feet and with match management and the match will look different the next time,” Thompson said. “It will always be a tough matchup as both wrestlers are elite, confident, veterans. This will be a match to watch as the post season approaches as both wrestlers will be in late season form. Our season schedule presents challenges every week from all classifications and there is a reason for that. Devon will improve, adjust, learn and move forward, leading his teammates to do the same.”

Kaiser Pelland (sr.), and Lucas Baker (sr.) both in the 132 lb. weight class, finished in 2nd and 3rd places, respectively. Thompson said he was confident they will both work to close the gap throughout the season.

Keishaune Thompson (jr.) placed very well, securing a first place medal in the 138 lb. class, impressive for his minimal varsity experience.

Ke’Rel Thompson (so.) ended up with 2nd place in the 145 lb. class after a tough loss in the final round.

Hogan Thompson (sr.) and Zach Lamatsch (sr.) both got 2nd place in the 152 lb. and 160 lb. weight classes, respectively.

Iziah Cook (sr.) remains undefeated this season when he battled for first in the 182 lb. class. Thompson said that Cook will soon be recognized in the rankings.

Enoch Walton (jr.) a 195 lb. wrestler ended up with 3rd place as a second season wrestler.

“Maddox Riffey, 106 lb. fr. competed for us and did some good things in his first varsity tournament,” Thompson said. “Joseph James, sr., wrestled unattached at 152 and earned a fall, and Easton Rector, 220 lb. so. got us 2 bonus points with a win by fall on the day. All of our wrestlers contributed in some way and each tournament brings different triumphs and challenges.”