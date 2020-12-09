Lady Greenbacks start off wrestling season winning at Dodge City and at the Pratt home tournament

Ruby Howell

Pratt Tribune

The Lady Greenbacks wrestling team’s season is in full swing, with the team having competed twice already. Their first dual was at Dodge City last Thursday, which they won 42-24.

On December 5, the Greenbacks hosted their home tournament, again doing well. Unfortunately, due to COVID-19, several schools with large girls teams ended up backing out or going to another tournament. For Pratt, which fills almost all the weight classes for girls, adjustments were made by combining some classes to make sure everyone got to wrestle.

Even though the tournament was scarce on the girls side, there was much to be proud of in the Greenback camp. Devyn Geyer (fr.) finished in first place in the combined 101/109 weight class. Lilly Herrman (so.) also wrestled in the combined class, taking home 3rd. The next two weight classes were also combined 115 and 120. Jadyn Thompson (so.) the usual 115 lb. wrestlers secured the 1st place spot. Coach Thompson also said that Sierra Fox, who is new to wrestling, that results would soon come. Payton Woody, (sr.) the 126 lb. wrestler, battled to get 1st place at the home tournament.

“Payton is rediscovering her mojo and looking like she is back on the positive path she started on last year as an impressive first season wrestler,” Thompson said. “Payton is one of our team leaders for a reason and she makes every part of the growth process fun! She is well on her way to reach her goals for the year and continue to help us make history as a team.”

Emma Primrose (fr) got 2nd place in her weight class. Keimarla Thompson (fr) and Jordan Cook (so.) took home 1st and 2nd place in the combined 155/170 weight class, respectively, both very good outcomes for new varsity wrestlers. Livia Swift (jr) remains 4-0 and ranked #1. At the home tournament, Swift got three pins throughout the day.

“The girls looked good all around, whether we are talking about the experienced wrestlers or the newcomers,” Thompson said. “The one thing I hope people notice about our girls is that they are fearless and they make adjustments every time we tell them what needs to be done differently.”