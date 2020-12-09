Patton's Grinch tree is part of museum annual holiday festival

Fran Brownell

Pratt Tribune

Free admission to the Vernon Flley Art Museum is a Christmas gift to visitors to celebrate the annual Festival of Trees, Wreaths and Holiday Decorations Show that will continue through Saturday, January 9, 2021 in Pratt. Those visiting may vote for their favorite display, which includes retired USD 382 Superintendent Suzan Patton’s entry of Dr. Suess’s Grinch.

The Grinch rose to notorious fame when he tried to steal Christmas almost seven decades ago, but instead found redemption and discovered the true meaning of Christmas.

“I had to do something kid-friendly, so I chose The Grinch,” said Patton.

Inspired by her four-year-old grandson Benjamin, Patton’s entry depicts the Grinch as a Christmas tree, with correct red and green decor.

Patton said she used a Grinch mask she had found, attached it to a stuffed head and topped it with a Santa’s cap, gave the Grinch protruding green feathery eyebrows, stringy green hair and feathery green arms of felt, using red ornaments to depict his body and green ornaments to depict his legs.

“It was really just a matter of piecing it together,” Patton said.

On a stand alongside characterization of The Grinch is a ceramic platter showing a grinning Grinch, wearing a Christmas stocking cap of his own, and thinking aloud, “Maybe Christmas…perhaps…means a little bit more.”

Patton said she has sent Benjamin and his eight-year-old sister Charlotte a photo of the display since they won’t be able to travel to Pratt this Christmas.

Visitors to the museum are invited to take photos in with the Christmas Grinch and post them to the museum’s Facebook page.

Among other exhibits in the display are a ‘White on White Christmas Table” by Marie Hanson and a “Snowman Quilted Wall Hanging” by Patty Johnson, featuring pink-and-green appliqued snowmen in the holiday spirit.

Liza Perez Miller’s exhibit is a decorated tree adorned with cornhusk angels Miller made to carry out the theme, Feliz Navidad, in memory of her grandmother, commemorating the many years Miller said she and her grandmother shared decorating for Christmas.

Lou Lynne Moss of The Flower Shoppe donated supplies and provided expertise for the exhibit.

Free admission is sponsored by donations by Pratt Regional Medical Center, Bolen Office Supply, Pratt Energy LLC, Maydew Thibault Optometry and The Peoples Bank.

The Filley Art Museum at 421 South Jackson, Pratt, is open Tuesday through Friday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Guests are requested to wear masks in keeping with COVID guidelines.

Social distancing guideline will also be observed.