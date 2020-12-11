Thunderbirds win over Kiowa County High School in Friday opener

Hannah Brown

Pratt Tribune

The Skyline boys basketball team opened their season with a tight win against Kiowa County on Friday, December 4, Skyline 46, Kiowa County 43.

“We have a lot to work on and cleanup up but it is always to start the season with a win, especially one we really had to grind out,” said head coach Hagen Turner

Skyline put 10 points up compared to 7 by the Mavericks in a close first quarter. KCHS outscored the T-Birds in the second quarter to cut their lead to just one, 18-17.

Skyline came out in the third quarter and put up their highest point total of the game, scoring 16 points while holding Kiowa County to 10. This opened the lead up to7 for the T-Birds going into the final eight minutes of play. The game came down to the wire as Kiowa County outscored Skyline by 4in the final quarter, but it wasn’t enough to overcome the third quarter deficit. Coach Turner praised his team’s defensive effort in the game’s final minutes.

of the game, allowing just two points in the final three minutes. The Thunderbirds get their first win of the season and the first win under Head Coach Hagen Turner.

“Ryan Miller was the 4th quarter spark cashing in with a contested 3 right in front of our bench followed by a steal late game followed by a transition layup to extend our lead,” said Turner. Nate Adams led SHS with 10 points, followed by Eliazar Carrasco, Leo Egging, and Ty Binford who each chipped in seven points. Carrasco grabbed 11 rebounds for the T-Birds.

Medicine Lodge with travel to town on Tuesday to take on the Thunderbirds in the T-Bird classic.