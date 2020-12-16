Coronavirus cases increasing in Kansas

Mike Stucka

USA TODAY NETWORK

New coronavirus cases increased in 7.8% in Kansas in the latest week ending Saturday as the state added 17,097 cases. The previous week had 15,863 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19.

Kansas ranked No. 11 among the states where coronavirus was spreading the fastest on a per-person basis, a USA TODAY Network analysis of Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the latest week the United States added 1,480,981 reported cases of coronavirus, an increase of 10.8% from the week before. Across the country, 31 states had more cases in the latest week than they did in the week before.

Within Kansas, the worst weekly outbreaks on a per-person basis were in Marshall, Comanche and Ellsworth counties. Adding the most new cases overall were Sedgwick County, with 2,945 cases; Johnson County, with 2,891 cases; and Wyandotte County, with 1,060. Weekly case counts rose in 46 counties from the previous week. The worst increases from the prior week's pace were in Wyandotte, Johnson and Sedgwick counties.

The share of Kansas test results that came back positive was 37.3% in the latest week, compared with 46.6% in the week before, a USA TODAY Network analysis of COVID Tracking Project data shows. In the latest week, 45,531 tests were administered; a week earlier, that figure was 32,762. Experts say it is important to look at the share of tests that come back positive, not just case counts, to get a better idea of whether the rate of new infections is changing or if differences in testing are playing a role.

The World Health Organization says places should be conducting enough tests to have fewer than 5% coming back positive. Places where the percentage is higher could struggle to complete contact tracing soon enough to prevent spread of the virus.

Across Kansas, cases fell in 59 counties, with the best declines in Scott, Rush and Finney counties.

In the state, 286 people died in the latest week. In the previous week, 257 people died.

A total of 188,460 people in Kansas have tested positive for the coronavirus since the pandemic began, and 2,072 people have died from the disease, Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the United States 16,062,299 people have tested positive and 297,818 people have died.