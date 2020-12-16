Volunteers paint '12 Days' on public windows in Mullinville

Hannah Brown

Kiowa County Signal

MULLINVILLE — Driving around town in Mullinville might seem a little cheerier this holiday season, thanks to a few residents who decided to paint scenes from "The 12 Days of Christmas" (a familiar Christmas song) on windows around town.

“We decided that this year has been really difficult for everyone. It seems to be a common theme that we are all having a hard time getting into the Christmas spirit because of how the year has gone,” said Joy Cobb. “We wanted to put some joy into the community right now.”

Cobb was originally approached by Mullinville resident Hannah Headrick who asked her to help with the window paintings.

Cobb was joined by her son, Brogan Tweedy. The two painted on windows, with permission, at the Mullinville Post Office. Mullinville city clerk Nicole Cooper was tasked with painting the window at city hall. Headrick painted a few windows additional around town, while other volunteers took on windows at the local co-op office and the truck stop along U. S. Highway 54.

Cobb posted a picture of the completed “12 drummers drumming” on her Facebook account and people from all over the county have responded with excitement to see the Christmas cheer.

The window paintings have even brought out-of-town travelers through Mullinville just to join the fun in finding all of the paintings in town.

Mullinville, population about 245, is located about 10 miles west of Greensburg on the western edge of Kiowa County.