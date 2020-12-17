Options for gift-givers still available around Pratt

Ruby Howell

Pratt Tribune

Opportunities to give to others are abundant in Pratt this year. First, the Pratt Public Library is hosting their annual Adopt-A-Senior gift tree program.

Library Activities Director Derese McAbee said that there is a tree in the foyer of the library laden with tags. On these tags are the gender of a resident at Pratt Health & Rehab, and what gift they want.

Patrons may pick any they wish off the tree, go and get the gift, wrap it, and return it to the library. The deadline for this project is December 21 at the end of the day. Current library business hours are Monday-Friday 3-6 p.m., and Saturday 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

“I believe after all that has gone on in 2020, this program will mean even more to the residents than in years past,” McAbee said, “They have been isolated, for their own safety, but need to know that they are still thought of, loved and valued by our community.”

Pratt resident and Mary Kay beauty representative Janice Hayes is offering a similar giving opportunity to benefit seniors, but with a unique flair. Hayes said she invites those who would like to help “Adopt-A-Grandparent,” a chance to purchase a $13 package of hand and/or foot cream that will be sent to the adopted grandparent with giver’s name on it. This option is available only for residents at Hilltop Manor or Pratt Health and Rehab.

“Potential customers contact me by referrals from existing customers, networking and friends who are invited to a facial or party,” Hayes said, “I contacted some of my customers and they were thrilled to “adopt” and they told me how many and paid according. I enclose a gift card telling recipients who the gift came from.”

A giving tree is also up at Pratt Walmart for those who would like to give anonymously to children of all ages from the community. Names and instructions are available at Walmart.