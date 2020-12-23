Allen wins top prize in 2020 Pratt Lions Club raffle

Shellie Allen's name was drawn today at noon as the grand prize winner in the 2020 Pratt Lions Club fundraising raffle.

Lions Club President Andy Lee said a list of all of the other winners and supporting sponsors will be released later today (Wednesday, December 23) on the Pratt Tribune website.

"Even with a lot of changes this year because of COVID-19, we had a very successful fundraising effort," Lee said. "We are so grateful for the support of the Pratt community. All money raised in our raffle from ticket sales and donations will go to helping those needing vision help here in Pratt County."

Lee said more than $1,500 was raised in this year's raffle, an annual event conducted by the Pratt Lions Club. Final numbers, including donations still coming in, will be available by the end of the year.

Allen's grand prize, a side of beef, was made possible by Pratt Feeders, Xtra Factors and T & W Meats. More than 100 other prizes were donated by Pratt-area businesses in support of the club's fundraising event.