Eck shares Christmas collection memories online

Fran Brownell

Pratt Tribune

On the first day of December 2020, Leisa Eck posted to her Facebook page the first of 25 memories she plans to share with her 452 Facebook Friends this holiday season.

Eck also shared the reason she is doing daily holiday posts throughout December.

“I love Christmas! It’s my favorite ‘season’ of the year,” Eck posted.“

“I love the meaning, the reason to celebrate, the lights, the decorations, creating new things and the nostalgia of the old.”

On December 1, Eck, hairstylist at Blades Hair Studio, posted a photo of the iconic Leg Lamp from the 1983 movie Christmas Story.

“It’s considered one of the most iconic and recognizable movie props of all time,” Eck said of the table lamp that her husband Kyle spotted in the corner of the basement at the home of one of his Kyle Eck Construction employees.

“Long story short, he came home with the lamp, saying, ‘It’s a major award!’,” Eck said.“Putting the lamp up always marks the beginning of our Christmas.”

Eck said as she decorates the tree and family home, she reminisces about all the people and events that have impacted her life and how she has impacted other lives as well.

“I also reflect on the many times I could have been a brighter light for Christ,” Eck said.

A childhood photo of Kyle in a beaded four-pointed star ornament is another memory shared by Eck, followed up by the memory of sculpy clay figures crafted by their now-adult children--Shie, Mason and Noah--when they were in grade school, way back when.

One of their childhood crafts was a clay nativity scene, which Eck says is her favorite of all nativity scenes she’s collected.

Eck said that as she reflected and reminisced while she decorated her home for Christmas this year, the thought came to her to make a daily Facebook post up until Christmas sharing some of her memories with others.

“Also, I’m not one to journal, but I want my kids to be able to look back and know some of these stories before they toss my belongings after I'm gone,” Eck said.

Eck said her in work as a hair stylist, in conversations with clients, she has noticed that the impact of COVID-19 and the presidential election have been a strain for many people.

“Posts on Facebook concerning these things are constant and can easily pull one down if too much time is spent dwelling on the negative,” Eck said. “My hope is that I can spread a little joy and cheer to others by sharing my Christmas memories.”

Her Facebook friends seem to agree, liking on her Christmas posts often.