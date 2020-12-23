Win, lose, lose is how Skyline boys end 2020 basketball schedule

Hannah Brown

Pratt Tribune

The Skyline High School boys Thunderbirds took on the Kinsley Coyotes in basketball on December 15, winning 60-37.

The first quarter was a low scoring affair by both teams, but SHS was on top 6-5. The Thunderbirds continued to grow their lead in the second quarter and led 21-15 going into halftime. By the time the third quarter was over the T-Birds were up nearly 20, 37-20. When the final buzzer rang Skyline was ahead 60-37.

Next up for the Thunderbirds was South Central. The game between SHS and SCHS was much closer than Tuesday’s contest and the T-Birds fell 37-41 to the Timberwolves.

In the final game of the semester for Skyline, they welcomed the Larned Indians to town. SHS couldn’t hold on to an early lead, losing 53-45. After the first quarter, SHS led by two, 10-8.

The close nature of the game continued throughout the second quarter. At the halftime break, the T-Birds still held on to a slim lead, 24-23.

The game was back and forth through the third quarter, with several ties and lead changes.

Heading into the final eight minutes of play, Skyline faced a four-point deficit. In the final minutes of the game, the Indians extended their lead as Skyline fouled to stop the clock.

The T-Birds have completed their 2020 portion of the season and will retake the court on January 5 when they take on Lyons.