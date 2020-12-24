Pratt Lions Club released complete prize-winners list from 2020 raffle

Pratt Lions Club President Andy Lee said more than $1,570 has been raised for vision care in Pratt County through the recent annual Christmas raffle, and a complete list of the prize donors, sponsors and winners is now available at the Pratt Tribune online.

"We had tremendous support this year, even in light of the coronavirus pandemic," Lee said. "The amount raised this year ($1,573) was equal to last year's all-time raffle high."

The Pratt Lions Club extends special thanks to Cathy's Closet on S. Main in Pratt, for becoming a central ticket sales location this year, as well as to the many loyal Pratt-area businesses who donated prizes for the contest.

"We were able to pass out special Pratt Lions Club support emblems to those who took part this year, so we ask people out and about in the community to thank those businesses who might be displaying the Lions Club support stickers," Lee said. "Because of this support, the Lions Club will be able to help facilitate vision care for many local individuals in the coming year."

The main service mission of the Pratt Lions Club is to review, approve and finance vision exam requests, made through the Hope Center in Pratt, by people needing help paying for visions services.

Even though the Pratt Lions Club has had to curtail many usual public service opportunities and club meetings because of the coronavirus risk in the community, the annual raffle went on and was a welcomed event by many who participated.

Shelli Allen, who works at the Peoples Bank in Pratt, was the grand prize winner of the side of beef, made possible by Pratt Feeders, Xtra Factors and T&W Meats.

"Thank you very much Pratt Lions Club and sponsors! What a surprise," she said in a Facebook post where she saw notification of her lucky ticket draw.

The complete list of sponsors and winners is viewable with this article, and on the Pratt Tribune Facebook page.