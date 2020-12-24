In-person, drive-in and online options for Pratt Christmas Eve services listed

This is not an all-encompassive list, but several Pratt churches are planning Christmas worship services and invite the public to attend for Christmas Eve. Please note any special directions.

*Abundant Harvest Church of the Nazarene, 1120 Glenarm, 6 p.m. and 7 p.m. options for Christmas Eve, confirmed rservations required on church Facebook page or website link, Christmas Eve service will also be live-streamed on Facebook.

*FIrst United Methodist Church, drive-in Christmas Eve service, 5:30 p.m., corner of First and Main streets, tune in with the car radio for candlelight service and communion.

*All Saints Episcopal Church, 218 N. Main, 8:30 p.m. Christmas Eve worship service with social distancing and masks, special music and the Christmas story.

*Pratt Presbyterian Church, 202 E. First Street, 7 p.m., Christmas Eve, short parking lot service, or ask for zoom link by email, prattpresby@gmail.com.