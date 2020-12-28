Georgene Wade grants go to support youth; fire department gets Alarms for Angels request

The Georgene Wade Charitable Giving Fund is a Donor Advised Endowment held at South Central Community Foundation (SCCF). Due to the generosity of this Fund’s annual distribution, four organizations have been selected to receive a donation this month.

The annual grant is benefiting Skyline Schools for personal safety awareness videos, USD 382 Pratt for the KAY Fund, the Pratt Teen Center, and the Maker Zone at the Pratt Public Library.

This fund was created to honor Georgene Wade by giving back to the community. Each year the fund’s committee selects nonprofits who are doing incredible work for local youth.

To learn more about this fund or the foundation, please contact SCCF at (620) 672.7929.

The South Central Community Foundation also recently approved a $2,000 grant request on the behalf of Pratt City Fire Department’s Alarms for Angels smoke detector program.

The SCCF is committed to public safety and this grant will help the fire deparment purchase and install and number smoke alarms in the City of Pratt.

With SCCF support, the fire department is ever to reach more homes than ever. To get a smoke detector installed, call (620) 672-4600 or email firepup@prattfiredept.com.