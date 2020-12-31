Read for Charity raises almost $2,000 in Pratt

Fran Brownell

Pratt Tribune

Pratt Public Library’s 2020 Read for Charity fundraiser made a $1,785.53 donation to this year’s Pratt Angel Tree Program, thanks to 95,403 pages read by library patrons with added support from Read for Charity sponsors.

“The number of pages recorded was down, compared to past years, but our sponsors were very generous,” said PPL Activities and Makerspace Director Derese McAbee, who coordinated the program. “It just goes to show that people really care.”

Read for Charity Program sponsors are The Peoples Bank, Stanion Wholesale Electric Company, Southwest Truck Parts, Inc. and Main Street Dental.

“The community came together to accomplish this,” McAbee said.

Library Director Eric Killough also expressed appreciation.

“Our thoughts are with those who faced hardship in 2020,” Killough said. “Our thanks are to our patrons who did the heavy lifting and read all those pages! Our gratitude goes to the sponsors who so generously support the Angel Tree Program year after year.”

The Angel Tree Program, sponsored by Pratt County RSVP coordinated by Tiffany Ailstock, collected information about needed gifts and hung the personalized wish lists on the Angel tree, located this year at Walmart, for community members who wanted to help Santa make Christmas dreams come true.

This year marked the 30th anniversary of RSVP’s sponsorship of the Angel Tree Program, providing gifts to Pratt County Children, newborn to age 14.

“We’re grateful for the Read for Charity support, along with other donations we receive,” Ailstock said.

Gifts were distributed to 296 recipients at Pratt Community Center on Tuesday, December 22, according to Ailstock.

“Every child got at least one article of clothing,” Ailstock said. “With COVID-related financial stress on families this year, the Angel Tree Program was a special blessing.”

Because of COVID restrictions Ailstock said she relied heavily on RSVP employees for shopping, wrapping and distribution.

“They loved helping with the Angel Tree Program,” Ailstock said.