Sonic gifts cards sold to support Pratt's Hope Center

When Pratt High School Student Council members were challenged by USD 382 social worker Terri Liggett to see what they could do to help raise funds for the Hope Center, they came up with the idea of selling Sonic cards.

Student council co-chairs Kylee Hopkins and Erin Jackson and executive student council president Sierra Dunlap worked together with sponsor Michelle Popovich and other members to find a fundraiser that would enable them to successfully raise funds while being careful of social distancing. They began selling Sonic cards December 1, and by the end of the month were able to make a $2,100 donation from their efforts to The Hope Center in Pratt.

“The cards sold for $5 each and included 10 coupons for buy one get one free items as well as special 99 cent items,” said Popovich. “They set a goal of selling 300 cards with all earnings from the sale to be donated to the Hope Center. As a result of the student’s efforts, 436 cards were sold.”

Popovich recognized top sellers, which included Grayson Mandl (105 cards), Sierra Dunlap (57), Kylee Hopkins (53), Erin Jackson (45) and Darrian Cox (40). Many other student council members also contributed to helping the group surpass their intial goal by more than 40 percent.

“I love that the students care about their community and are willing to put in the work and time to contribute to the Hope Center,” said Hope Center Director Pameal Ford. “The Hope Center helps people in our community and this donation will help several people or families who are in need, many due to Covid. It makes me so proud to be a Greenback!”

Popovich said a grand final total had not been compiled yet as card sales continued to come in just before Christmas. She credits the students with working very hard to make the fundraising a success for the community.