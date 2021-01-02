Buy tickets now for Pratt Area Humane Society quilt raffle

Ruby Howell

Pratt Tribune

The Pratt Area Humane Society is having to be creative when it comes to fundraising this year. Every year, the shelter has raffled off a quilt at the Gamma Beta craft fair. Unfortunately, the craft fair was cancelled due to COVID-19. However, for those that still wish to buy a chance for a cute quilt and help a great cause all at the same time, the Humane Society is still raffling a quilt. PAHS Board President Barb Prater said that this year’s quilt is hanging on display at Hello Beautiful’s storefront on Main Street. It was made and Donated by Rosalie Rose.

“The quilt benefits the shelter,” Prater said, “Our fundraising is down drastically this year due to the virus and we are hoping this project will generate some money to help the animals.”

Chances on the quilt are $5 for one, or 5 chances for $20. Store hours are Monday-Saturday 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Currently, there is no end date for the raffle, and tickets are available in the store. Prater said that there are updates on the PAHS Facebook page. If there aren’t any tickets sold, the silt will be saved and raffled at the next Gamma Beta craft fair.