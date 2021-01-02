Shanline and family wins Light Up Pratt contest

It took Zachary Shanline, 501 S. High, in Pratt only 30, 892 light bulbs (which were carefully counted out when the displays came down this week) to secure first place in the annual Pratt Area Chamber of Commerce' Let's Light Up Pratt for the Holidays of 2020.

According to Kim DeClue, Chamber Director, second place in this year's contest went to Thibault Elves at 707 Lawrence( prize $150); third place to Amanda Petz, 10128 W. First Street ($100); and Best Business award ($150) was won by Memories at 110 S. Main.

Shanline and family said they plan to put 100 percent of their first place $250 prize towards improving their light show for the coming year.