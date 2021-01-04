Fran Brownell

Pratt Tribune

Cari-out is a new delivery service in Pratt started by the-mother-and-daughter team of Cari Haning and Cassie Phye who saw a need and decided to take action to fill it.

“It’s really simple how our service works,” said Phye. “We pick up deliveries anywhere in town and deliver them as requested within the city limits.”

The person making the order calls the order in to the store or restaurant and pays for the order, then calls Cari-Out to arrange for the order to be picked up and delivered for a $3.00 delivery fee, with optional tip. An extra charge is added for out-of-town deliveries.

Since starting their business, Phye said, most of their deliveries have been for carry-out meals, including from Los Cabos Fajita House, Woody’s Sports Bar & Grill, Uptown Café & Club D’Est, N’Cahoots Coffee & Shoppe and Legends Pub & Grille, along with fast-food orders.

“One restaurant manager was really happy when we picked up a $40 order,” Haning said. “He told me that really helped his business and he appreciated that we had started our service.”

Phye said they feel the business is a win-win all the way around.

“The customer benefits because they get what they need without having to venture out and the business benefits because they make a sale to help keep their doors open,” Phye said. “It also helps support us.”

Haning said they are also open to picking up paid orders at Pratt retail stores such as Balloons and More, Walmart and Dillons, among others.

Both Haning and Phye have day jobs with Pratt USD 382. Haning is a para at Pratt High School and also drives school bus, mornings and afternoons, and Phye is a para at Southwest Elementary.

Phye said her husband is game-in for their new venture and is encouraging them to think ahead to summer.

“So, we’re thinking about expanding it this summer to include making part runs for farmers,” Phye said.

For payment, Haning said, Venmo, a PayPal app, is a popular choice, as well as cash or checks.

Haning and Phye have a Facebook presence for their Cari-Out service, with a link to the Pratt Area Business Review site, where their service has been favorably rated.

“We have used Cari-Out twice this week and they are wonderful!,” Rita Cole posted. “They are easy to contact, very prompt to respond and exceptionally friendly! This is a much-needed service for Pratt. Between the pandemic, our health, and the weather it’s such a luxury to have a meal delivered to our door! The fee is VERY reasonable and they deliver with a smile, even with their cute Cari-Out masks, their smiles reach their eyes.”

Cari-Out delivery hours are 4 to 10 p.m. weekdays and 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. on weekends. Phone contact to request pick-up service is 620-388-9083.