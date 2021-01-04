Pavers continue to honor Kiowa County veterans

Hannah Brown

Kiowa County Signal

It all started over 12 years ago when a group of Mullinville gathered together to start discussions on a veterans memorial. Now, a beautiful memorial honoring veterans from the Civil War to present day conflicts stands at the corner of Main St. and HWY 54 in Mullinville. Pavers for the memorial can still be purchased for veterans that are from Kiowa County, or currently reside in the area according to Paul Kendall. Kendall served in Vietnam and is one of the organizers whose efforts helped complete the memorial. These pavers are the size of a brick and can say virtually anything the buyer wishes.

“You can put just about anything on the brick that will fit,” said Kendall. “Some of them just put ‘Thank you Veterans’ and the name. Or the name of the people that are thanking them. Or you can put down where they served.”

Kendall’s brick has his name along with the dates of his service in Vietnam. The brick cost $100 for a single space and a double brick can be purchased for $150. Kendall says there are currently four or five that need to be added to the wall. SI Memorials, the company that originally built the memorial also makes any additions. They are out of Parsons, Kansas, and they like to have several pieces to add before making the drive out to Mullinville. Kendall says there are currently over 1,980 pavers on the memorial. The project was kicked off with a $15,000 donation from the City of Mullinville. Mike and Marta Price donated the property where the memorial sits. From that point, pavers were sold to finish funding the project.

“It took about five years to collect all the money,” said Paul Kendall, Vietnam Veteran and Organizer of the memorial. “We had some people that donated their time and efforts too.”

The memorial was dedicated on November 2, 2013 with a ceremony at the memorial along with a luncheon. To purchase a paver, contact Paul Kendall or Doris Headrick.