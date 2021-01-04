Wowbrary now accessible for online library patrons in St. John

Fran Brownell

St. John News

Ida Long Goodman Memorial Library patrons will continue to have access to porch pickup and curbside service, as well as to online access to the library’s card catalog, according to library clerk Danny Rogers, in spite of continued concern over new cases of the coronavirus in the St. John community.

Located at 406 North Monroe Street in St. John, Ida Long Goodman Memorial Library is under the charge of Head Librarian Laura Davis.

“We also have a digital connection through Sunflower E-Library,” Rogers said.

Sunflower E-Library is a website that makes both audio and eBooks available for loan to library patrons.

Libby is the app that allows access from mobile devices.

The library will continue to remain closed for public visits until further notice, but on-line services will continue through Facebook and the library’s website, as they have since the library closed in October when COVID-19 cases in Stafford County numbered more than 10.

Earlier this month, the library received 52 new books, including the last week’s best seller by Michael Connolly “The Law of Innocence”. There are also 47 new children's books.

New books available for loan include “Truly, Madly, Deeply’” by Karen Kingsbury, “If It Bleeds by Stephen King”, “The Book of Longings” by Sue Monk Kidd and “Chaos” by Iris Johansen.

The website for the Ida Long Goodman Memorial Library is https://goodman.goalexandria.com/researcher#_.

Other new services available to library patrons include access to the online WOWbrary, which includes free alerts about newest books, movies and music. Web site is http://www.wowbrary.org/nu.aspx?p=8946-268-GEN&mx.

A photographic trip down 2020 memory lane is also posted on the library’s Facebook site, courtesy of St. John photographer Dick Smith.

By way of background, the library’s history is also outlined on the Facebook page as follows:

“The Ida Long Goodman Memorial Library was built and dedicated in 1969. A gift from Mrs. Ida Long Goodman, a former teacher, principal, and Stafford County superintendent made the facility possible.

“A complete community learning and cultural center has been developed through the cooperation of the City Library Board, the USD 350 Board of Education, faculty, and students, and patrons of the community. The library is owned and operated by the St. John-Hudson School District No. 350. The St. John City Library Board and the USD 350 School Board jointly govern the library.

“Ida Long Goodman Memorial Library was one of the first school/community libraries in Kansas and is a member of the South Central Kansas Library System.”