Pratt County COVID-19 updates include free testing on Tuesdays and a vaccine survey

Pratt County COVID-19 updates from the Kansas Department of Health and Environment on Wednesday, January 6, 2020 listed 17 new, positive cases of the coronavirus since the Monday, January 4 report. There are now 40 recorded active cases with 45 hospitalizations and 21 deaths in Pratt County. Total number of positive cases are 711, with 671 cases listed as recovered. There are currently no COVID-19 vaccines available at this time.

According to Pratt County Health Department Director Darcie Van Der Vyver, a small allotment of COVID-19 vaccines was received and administered to first responders and front-line healthcare workers. However, no additional vaccines have been received in Pratt County at this point. To get in line for a COVID-19 vaccine, please complete the survey at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/T2J2V9R. If you have already completed this survey, no further action is needed, Van Der Vyver said.

Pratt Regional Medical Center Community Relations Manager Andie Dean said on Wednesday that new dates for free COVID-19 testing services have been set for three Tuesdays in January, the 12th, 19th, and 26th. These drive-through tests are offered in partnership with the KDHE, and will be completed in the parking lot of the former Pratt Rehabilitation and Residence Center on Howard Street in Pratt.

"Please enter on the north drive and watch for signs," Dean said. "No doctor order, identification, or symptoms are required. Also, no payment or insurance information will be obtained. Consumers will receive their results 24-48 hours through the QUEST app not through Pratt Regional Medical Center."

According to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment, the state has exceeded COVID-19 testing goals in 2020; however, testing remains a critical component in the battle to #StopTheSpreadKS. Free testing will be available through the end of January in Kansas.