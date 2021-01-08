Donations fund food box giveaways in Pratt

More than 20 Elks members gathered to organize boxes for 30 local families in need during the later part of December.

Funds were raised nfor the project through Elks members donations to the Christmas basket fund. Pratt Elks Lodge members Brenda Riffey and Linda Setzler for organized this project and put in a lot of hard work and many hours to make it all possible.

The Pratt County Food Bank provided the food distribution list.

The Pratt Elks are a non-profit organization that donates back to the Pratt community through several annual events. Invited members and guest out may join to learn more about the KETCH program and Elks National Foundation.