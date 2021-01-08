Final wrap-up reveals total numbers and community competition numbers for fundraiser

Michelle Popovich

Pratt Tribune

Pratt High School Student Council would like to give a huge thank you to Pratt for all of their help in making the fall Drive to Thrive canned food drive a huge success. A final grand total of 5,705 items including $849 donated for the purchase of perishable food items was gathered by all participants. The Pratt Community Food Bank received the items in mid October.

Although there was a delay in awarding the Drive to Thrive traveling trophies these were distributed to businesses: Doug Reh for their 1st place contribution of 623 items, Woody's for their 2nd place with 419 items. The travelling school trophy was received by Skyline with their total count of 1977. Parson's Jewelry added to the donations for the Drive by donating the engraving and preparation of the trophies.

Again, in December, the Pratt community helped PHS Student Council successfully sell Sonic cards for a contribution to the Hope Center.

“The generosity of our community is wonderful to see as we all work together to meet the needs of our friends and neighbors,” said PHS StuCo advisor Michelle Popovich.

PHS student council members will be taking a brief break to prepare for their next fundraiser.

The annual Pennies for Patients fund drive will begin February 1st with the funds raised going to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.

This will be the 4th year for their participation in this fundraiser and they are hoping for continued community support.