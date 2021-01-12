Baby from St. John claims first baby of the year prize at PRMC

The first PRMC baby of 2021, Temperance Rae made her debut at 4:18 p.m. on January 4, 2021, weighing 5 pounds 14 ounces and 20.5 inches long. She earned the title of the 2021 New Year’s Baby, coming into the world less than an hour before another mom delivered a baby boy, also on Monday on the 4th floor of the Medical Complex Building.

Mother, Haley Chambless of St. John, big brothers Brogyn and Kolt, as well as Billy Drake, welcome Temperance home.

For being the first baby of 2021, the family received a gift basket filled with diapers, clothing, books, bath items, toys, gift cards and more, all donated by Pratt Regional Medical Center administration, employees and volunteers.

In 2020, Pratt Regional Medical Center welcomed 219 newborns to the nursery.