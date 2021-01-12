Water board prepares for first 2021 meeting

Fran Brownell

Pratt Tribune

The Big Bend Groundwater Management District #5 first board meeting of 2021 is scheduled for 9 a.m. Thursday, January 14, at the agency office, 125 South Main Street in Stafford, and will also be available by Zoom.

Agenda items include reviewing proposed KDA-DWR amendments to K.S.A. 82a-736 Multi-Year Flex Accounts.

“The primary revision to this language deals with water rights that were not authorized for operation between the years 2000-2009,” Ferril said. “Currently, such water rights have limited ability to participate in this KDA-DWR program.”

Zoom attendance is preferred for the meeting. Meeting ID: 849 9025 5170

Passcode: 053520. Audio Only: (312) 626-6799

Plans are also in the works for the district's annual meeting, currently scheduled for February 18, 2021 at 7 p.m. in St John at the Stafford County Annex building.

The annual meeting will include an election for directors to represent Kiowa County, Pawnee County and the District At-Large, updates on programs and projects within the District, a review of the 2020 financial statement and proposed 2022 proposed budget.

Feril said the annual meeting location and attendance limitations will be in accordance with local health department requirements for the COVID-19 pandemic. Further updates will be provided via the District's website --www.gmd5.org--and social media pages.