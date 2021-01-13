County commissioners hear CARES and SPARK funding reports in Pratt

Fran Brownell

Pratt Tribune

Pratt County Health Director Darcie Van Der Vyver reported to Pratt County Commissioners at their December 28 regular meeting that CARES funding—a federal program established through the Coronavirus Relief Fund to provide payments to state, local and tribal governments navigating the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak—is being extended through 2021.

Pratt County Commission Chairman Tom Jones presided, with Commissioners Glenna Borho and Joe Reynolds in attendance, along with County Counselor Tyson Eisenhauer, County Clerk Lori Voss, IT Director Mark Graber, and commissioners-elect Rick Shriver and Dwight Adams who were sworn in at the January 11 meeting.

Other items of action included:

1. Pratt County Economic Development Director Heather Morgan reported that a check in the amount of $55,836.99 was issued and sent to the City of Pratt for SPARK reimbursement.

2. Pratt County Emergency Manager and Zoning Director Tim Branscom reported regarding maintenance of generators at the Courthouse and the Health Department which will include pressure washing by Central Power Systems, Wichita, stating that the Health Department generator will also have radiator cap and air filter replaced with cost for service $600.53 for the courthouse generator and $595.14 for the health department generator.

3. Appointed Derrick Slocum to replace Rick Shriver on the Pratt County Zoning Commission, currently chaired by Morgan Trinkle.

4. Bill Hampton, reporting for Fire and Rescue, advised that a new washer and dryer for fire-fighting gear, purchased with SPARK funds at a cost of $7,042 for the washer and $8,335 for the dryer, were installed in the bay area of the Emergency Management Office at 409 South Main with Eck Electric, Plumbing and HVAC Services cutting the concrete to install the drain and Thimesch Electric doing the electrical work.

5. Approved payment in the amount $12,644.49 to Foster & Associates Planning Consultants, Wichita, for work done 2011-2013 to revise and update Pratt County zoning regulations.