Pratt students sent outside during unplanned fire department response Monday

Jennifer Stultz
Pratt Tribune
Pratt school students were cleared from several high school and middle school buildings on Monday after a fire extinguisher was opened, creating fumes. City of Pratt firefighters brought in large fans to expell the mess after, which students were allowed back in and sent to their usual classes.

Mid-morning on Monday, January 11, students and teachers at Pratt High School and Liberty Middle School got an unplanned break from classes.

According to information from the City of Pratt Fire Department, 911 call sent firefighters to Pratt High School for ventilation help after a fire extinguisher was discharged, setting off alarms and sending all students outside. 

Some students went to Blythe Family Fitness parking lots and grassy areas, others were sent to the PHS parking lot on the west side of the building, still others went to the  high school gymnasium.

Pratt firefighters brought in large fans to ventilate hallways, after which an “all clear” command was issued and students were sent back to their classrooms.

Just as firefighters were finished cleaning up from that incident another callout came, sending them to E. Cleveland Street in Pratt.

No fire was found at that residence and an “all clear” was issued.

No one was injured or hurt in either incident.